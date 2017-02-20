Deep End Divas helping seniors to ease pain with water exercises

WINNIPEG – Each step into the warm water of Margaret Grant Pool is soothing for Doris Cambly.

A relief for the 63-year-old Winnipegger since those steps were once impossible to take.

“I had to use a wheelchair because I couldn’t walk that far,” Cambly said. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t lift objects or do housework.”

Helping her discomfort disappear are the Deep End Divas. The group, which started a little more than a year ago, is mainly made up of senior women. Members meet twice a week at Margaret Grant Pool to exercise, ease chronic joint pain or aid in surgery recovery.

“It’s very soothing and healing,” founding member Laura Buccini said. “A lot of doctors recommend patients get back into the water.”

Not only do they swim but also socialize.

“We go for lunch or talk to different people,” Linda Moe said. “It makes you put your lipstick on.”

Friendship to help keep their minds in shape at the same time as their bodies. Most of the Deep End Divas are widows or single, meaning they live alone.

“We support, we help and we care for one another,” Buccini said. “That’s why we’re here.”