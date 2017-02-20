Rain leads to indefinite closure of Edmonton’s ice castle

The ice castle in Hawrelak Park will be closed indefinitely after warm weather and rain over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Ice Castles Edmonton said it will watch the weather closely over the next few days to determine if it can reopen.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to navigate this unpredictable weather,” read the Facebook post.

Watch below: Ice Castles CEO talks about warm weather’s impact on the attraction (From Friday, Feb. 17, 2017).

Those who have pre-purchased tickets for the castle for Monday are asked to check their email for more information.

The indefinite closure comes after the company announced last week the castle would only be open in the evenings after shutting down for three days of maintenance. At the time, it was announced the popular winter attraction would close for the season on Feb. 26.

Updates on the castle’s status will be made on the company’s Facebook page.

The ice castle opened on Dec. 30, 2016. The attraction came back to Hawrelak Park this winter after major success in winter 2015/16.

Watch below: Global Edmonton went on the road to broadcast live from Hawrelak Park Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.