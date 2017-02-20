Atlantic premiers discuss trade, growth strategy to boost regional co-operation

Atlantic Canada’s four premiers are meeting Monday in Newfoundland to discuss the Atlantic Growth Strategy and trade.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is hosting the two-day gathering in Steady Brook, just outside Corner Brook.

Ball says he, Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil, New Brunswick’s Brian Gallant and P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will look at ways to strengthen trade relations between Atlantic Canada, the U.S. and the European Union.

He says they’ll also talk about improving the regional economy by co-ordinating training opportunities, harmonizing regulations and getting more women into the workforce.

Other issues likely to be on the premiers’ agenda include regulatory alignment, infrastructure development, clean growth and innovation in health care.