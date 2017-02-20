What is open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The weather is warming up, so if you’re heading outside for Louis Riel Day, here is a list of what is open and closed in the city Monday.

Shopping

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon (except at Cityplace) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Major malls, such St. Vital, Polo Park, and Kildonan Place, open at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Garbage/Recycling Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit operates on a Sunday schedule.

City services

All city leisure centres are closed.

The Pan Am Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Cindy Klassen Rec Centre is open 2-6 p.m. All other pools are closed.

City libraries are closed.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is also closed.

Attractions

Festival du Voyageur

Voyageur Park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Global News has set up a booth where visitors can get their photo taken with our green screen technology on fun voyageur backgrounds.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

The zoo is open for Louis Riel Day. There is also a special event involving the Manitoba Moose. Players from the team will make a special appearance at the zoo with this year’s polar bear jersey at 2 p.m. in Gateway to the Arctic.

Visitors can meet their favourite Moose players from 2:30 p.m. UNTIL 3:30 p.m. throughout the Journey to Churchill exhibit.

FortWhyte Alive

ForttWhyte Alive is open and will host fun family activities, such as voyageur games.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights

The CMHR is is open on Manitoba’s Louis Riel Day and family-friendly activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.