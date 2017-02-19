Bridge linking Fredericton and Oromocto closed ‘indefinitely’ due to damage

The Lincoln bridge linking Fredericton and Oromocto is closed while engineers inspect the bridge after it was damaged by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) spokesperson Jeff Hull confirmed in an email statement Sunday that the bridge was damaged after being struck by a vehicle.

“The bridge is closed indefinitely,” Hull wrote.

Engineers were on scene most of Sunday assessing the damage.

DTI Assistant District Engineer for Fredericton Sebastien Roy told reporters crews were trying to to determine if it’s safe for the public to use.

“We’re probably going to be looking at removing some components here and replacements obviously in the near future… That’s why we’re bringing in some structural engineers to inspect it and then go from there,” Roy said.

Bus driver Neil Cashin was out for a walk by the bridge with friends and saw crews inspecting the bridge. He told reporters he’s a bus driver and said the closure will add time to many people’s morning commutes.

“This bridge here has been used very often by a lot of people – because people coming from Oromocto to the airport, school bus runs – now they’re all got to be re-routed so now kids are probably going to be late for school runs and there’s a lot of traffic back and forth,” Cashin said.

Roy said that depending on the assessment, the bridge may re-open for cars before trucks are allowed through.

“The detour route is from Route 102-Lincoln to Route 655 west to Nevers Road to Lincoln Road Exit 297 to Route 2 for Oromocto,” Hull said.

The RCMP said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.