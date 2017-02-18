Suspect involved in series of bank robberies arrested by Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have arrested a 35-year-old from Winnipeg for his alleged involvement in a series of bank robberies.

Officers said over a span of three months they responded to three bank robberies involving a male suspect on his own.

The first was December 16,2016 in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue, and the second was just two weeks later on December 30,2016 in the 600 block of Osborne Street. The latest in the string of robberies was on February 14 in the 600 block of Osborne Street again.

Winnipeg Police said during two of the robberies, the suspect said he was armed with a gun and demanded money. He left the scene with undisclosed amounts of cash from each scene.

The Major Crimes unit took over the investigation and identified Ortez Almer Argueta from Winnipeg.

He was located on Friday morning in the area of 300 Portage Avenue and arrested.

Argueta has several charges due to his alleged involvement, including armed robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, robbery, unlawfully at large, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and more.