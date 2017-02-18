Toronto hits warmest day in February on record Saturday

Toronto has hit its warmest day on record in February.

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, Toronto’s double-digit temperature of 12 degrees Saturday is the warmest day on record for the month of February. The previous record was 10.8 degrees set back in 2011.

The weather for the city is supposed to be above seasonal all week, with a high of 11 degrees expected for Sunday.

The high in temperature comes just in time for the Family Day long weekend, where tons of activities are planned across the city.

WATCH BELOW: There’s a big thaw underway and double digit temperatures are on their way. Minna Rhee comes up with some outdoor activities you can enjoy with the kids this long weekend