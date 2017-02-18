No charges in tractor trailer crash on 401 near Chatham
Essex OPP officials say no charges will be laid in connection to a collision Friday on the 401 near Chatham-Kent.
Emergency officials were called to the collision on the westbound 401 at Merlin Road around 1:45 p.m, police said in a statement.
A westbound transport truck had its front tire blow out, causing it to collide with the guard rail and rest in the north ditch, police said.
The westbound lanes were closed for 90 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
