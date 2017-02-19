Defining ‘tweaking’: Unpacking the politics after Trudeau, Trump meeting

OTTAWA – What, exactly, does “tweak” mean?

That question consumed Ottawa for days after Donald Trump, in a joint press conference Monday with Justin Trudeau, publicly stated he wants to “be tweaking” the U.S. trade relationship with Canada when it comes to renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The dictionary says “tweak” means “to make fine adjustments.”

But where Trump is concerned, “tweak” could mean throwing into question Canada’s regime for dairy, lumber and any number of carefully managed trade provisions that support Canadian business, the Conservatives warn.

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, for his part, said it is difficult to know what to make of the phrase, because he has no one in authority to talk to as the key NAFTA players in Washington have yet to be fully confirmed.

In this week’s The West Block, Globe and Mail Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife told Global News’ Vassy Kapelos that Canada can breathe a bit easier with NAFTA following Trudeau’s meeting with Trump, but with the president’s unpredictability we cannot be complacent.

“But you know we’re one tweet away from disaster. If he takes offence on something in Canada or against Mr. Trudeau, goodness knows where we’re going to end up with this,” Fife said.

Semantics aside, the Trump-Trudeau meetings may have a concrete impact on how the border works.

