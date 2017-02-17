Man dies after workplace accident in Nova Scotia

A man has died in a fatal workplace accident that occurred in South Rawdon, N.S., on Friday.

The 31-year-old fell off the roof of an Ashdale Road home under construction as he was shoveling snow.

The Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department and EHS responded and the man was taken to Hants Community Hospital in Windsor where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP are investigating the incident, assisted by the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Section, the province’s Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Labour.