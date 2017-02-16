YWCA Lethbridge Women of Distinction: Dr. Carla Carnaghan

Dr. Carla Carnaghan is known for her expert knowledge in finance, e-business and accounting education and works an educator in the faculty of management at the University of Lethbridge. She has been awarded numerous distinctions for her teaching and now, one more very important award is being added to the list.

WATCH: YWCA Lethbridge Women of Distinction Awards preview

Carnaghan has been honoured with a YWCA Women of Distinction award in the education and mentorship category.

“It feels amazing,” Carnaghan said. “I’m equally surprised and pleased to get the award–it was lovely to get the phone call and it feels really good.”

“She does these things because she’s intrinsically motivated to be a good educator and an excellent mentor,” her nominator Sonya von Heyking said.

WATCH: YWCA Lethbridge Women of Distinction: Erica Pyska

It was her welcoming approach to a new instructor that inspired the nomination.

“She’s been instrumental in mentoring me and developing my teaching. She is always available to help and give support and I just really admire the work that she puts into developing her course,” von Heyking said.

“She’s very innovative and I think it was quite worthy of recognition.”

WATCH: YWCA Lethbridge Women of Distinction: Heather Hadford

Carnaghan finds her passion in education by helping students understand the tough concepts. She hopes she can help them on their path to success.

“Help them realize that they can be more and helping them live up to their potential,” Carnaghan said. “Some of them come in with all sorts of potential but don’t know they have the potential. Anything we can do to encourage them and say you know, ‘You’d be really good at this.’