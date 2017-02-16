London’s new acting city manager to ‘build’ and ‘rebuild’ relationships throughout the city

London’s new acting city manager said he’ll be working on connections with council, unions, boards, commissions, the media, and the city’s community in general.

“Building on the relationships, and rebuilding relationships in some cases, and then focus,” said Martin Hayward during an informal discussion with media at city hall Thursday afternoon. “Focusing the organization on the really good work that we do, every single day.”

It’s quite a contrast from Art Zuidema, who was let go by city hall Tuesday night. He clashed with a number of local union groups and councillors, and was known by local media to be inaccessible.

“It’s not like I’m going to hide stuff,” said Hayward, divulging the new job means a 10 per cent pay increase — adding up to an annual salary of just under $210,000.

Hayward has worked at London’s city hall since 1984, and is currently the treasurer, chief financial advisor, and managing director of corporate services. But he came from humble beginnings. After graduating university, he took on a part-time job working for the public utilities commission in Hamilton, scrubbing toilets. He says his experience is what makes him the right candidate for the job.

“I know what it is to be in the trenches, and I know what it is to be in the lonely position of having to make decisions that are difficult. I’m not going to be perfect — I’m not perfect — but again, that’s why we’ve got people who work together, and that’s what I want to do, work together with everybody.”

As for how he’ll handle the job on top of his existing responsibilities at city hall, Hayward says he has “one of the longest titles in the corporation”, but that he also has a great team who are “stepping up to the plate”,

Mayor Matt Brown was also on hand for the discussion, and began by emphasizing the confidence council has in their personnel change.

“After more than three decades in this building, [Hayward] knows a thing or two about daily operations, where we’re strong and where we can find improvements moving forward. He’s been our city treasurer and chief financial officer since 2010, guiding us through hours and hours of budget deliberations, and working tirelessly behind the scenes.”

On the matter of how much it cost city hall to let go of Zuidema, Brown refused to offer new information.

“I’ve been really clear over the last day and a half that the departure of Mr. Zuidema is an HR matter, and I really can’t comment on that.”

Brown says Hayward will be London’s acting city manager “for the foreseeable future”, and council will discuss their next steps over the next few weeks.