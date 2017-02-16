Labrosse Brewery: Montreal’s West Island welcomes first craft brewery

Labrosse Brewery is the first craft brewery in Montreal’s West Island, opening for business last Super Bowl Sunday to serve up bitters and IPAs to thirsty residents.

Good news West Islanders! Brasserie Labrosse is the region's first craft brewery. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QVgsJYvWyC — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 16, 2017

The brewery is almost three years in the making, the lifelong dream of a software engineer who wanted a career change.

Brewery currently serving up an IPA, an English strong bitters, working on Weisenbock. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/prkA7dUjsK — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 16, 2017

“I don’t know if you would call it a mid-life crisis,” said Troy Olynyck, co-founder of Brasserie Labrosse.

“I was playing golf one day and decided I’d make a change.”

The brewery plans on offering up roughly half a dozen varieties of beer.

It currently offers two types and is working on another.

Strange thing about the brewery? It's in middle of industrial area. You'd never know it was here. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/oGG7MgXe58 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 16, 2017

The Pointe-Claire brewery is named for the street it’s on, 133 Labrosse Avenue, in the middle of an industrial area.

“When we set out to start this brewery, we wanted to make great beer for our friends and our community,” the brewery states on it website.

Olynyck said the bar plans to serve the local community of workers and is targeting area restaurants for its wares.