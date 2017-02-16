Snow storm causing more cancellations, travel delays in Nova Scotia
Another overnight blizzard sweeping across Nova Scotia is bringing another slew of cancellations and travel delays across the province.
Here’s what’s closed or delayed for Thursday, Feb. 16:
School closures:
- Halifax Regional School Board – Closed for the day, school board offices opening at 11 a.m.
- Chignecto Central Regional School Board – Closed for the day, offices and work sites have two to four hour delay.
- Annapolis Valley Regional School Board – Closed for the day, including offices and work sites.
- South Shore Regional School Board – Closed for the day, regional office opening at 10 a.m.
- Strait Regional School Board – Closed for the day, staff to report at regular time.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board – Closed for the day, offices to have delayed opening.
- Tri-County Regional School Board – Closed for the day.
University closures:
- Dalhousie University – Halifax, King’s College Truro campuses delayed opening, update expected at 10 a.m.
- Saint Mary’s University – Opening and operating as usual
- NSCC – Shelburne, Digby, Cumberland, Kingstec and Truro campuses closed for the day.
Travel delays:
Roads across the province are snow covered and blowing snow is reducing visibility.
- Halifax Transit – Several routes running on snow plan due to road conditions.
- Halifax Stanfield International Airport – Some flights delayed or canceled, check with your airline.
- Halifax harbour bridges – Both bridges open to all vehicles until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- 100-series Highways – Many highways around Halifax experiencing whiteouts and low visibility.
- Marine Atlantic – Crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques are delayed.
Halifax Municipal Offices
- Garbage/recycling/green cart collection – Going ahead, but may experience delays.
- Halifax Recreational Facilities – Delayed opening until 8:30 a.m., update expected at 7.
- Sidewalk clearing – Many already cleared sidewalks are now snow covered again, some are still impassable.
