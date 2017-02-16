Traffic
February 16, 2017 5:10 am
Updated: February 16, 2017 5:16 am

Snow storm causing more cancellations, travel delays in Nova Scotia

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A man walks down the middle of Agricola Street in Halifax as a major winter storm blasts the Maritimes on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughn
Another overnight blizzard sweeping across Nova Scotia is bringing another slew of cancellations and travel delays across the province.

Here’s what’s closed or delayed for Thursday, Feb. 16:

School closures:

  • Halifax Regional School Board – Closed for the day, school board offices opening at 11 a.m.
  • Chignecto Central Regional School Board – Closed for the day, offices and work sites have two to four hour delay.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional School Board – Closed for the day, including offices and work sites.
  • South Shore Regional School Board – Closed for the day, regional office opening at 10 a.m.
  • Strait Regional School Board – Closed for the day, staff to report at regular time.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board  – Closed for the day, offices to have delayed opening.
  • Tri-County Regional School Board  – Closed for the day.

University closures:

  • Dalhousie University – Halifax, King’s College Truro campuses delayed opening, update expected at 10 a.m.
  • Saint Mary’s University – Opening and operating as usual
  • NSCC – Shelburne, Digby, Cumberland, Kingstec and Truro campuses closed for the day.

Travel delays:

Roads across the province are snow covered and blowing snow is reducing visibility.

  • Halifax Transit – Several routes running on snow plan due to road conditions.
  • Halifax Stanfield International Airport – Some flights delayed or canceled, check with your airline.
  • Halifax harbour bridges  – Both bridges open to all vehicles until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
  • 100-series Highways – Many highways around Halifax experiencing whiteouts and low visibility.
  • Marine Atlantic  – Crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques are delayed.

Halifax Municipal Offices

  • Garbage/recycling/green cart collection – Going ahead, but may experience delays.
  • Halifax Recreational Facilities – Delayed opening until 8:30 a.m., update expected at 7.
  • Sidewalk clearing – Many already cleared sidewalks are now snow covered again, some are still impassable.

