Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

A moisture-laden southwesterly flow will keep the threat of precipitation in the forecast today, especially this morning.

The precip will fall as rain for most valley areas, however the threat of mixed precip or freezing rain will remain for some of the mountain passes.

The will be a slim chance of a sunny break this afternoon and Friday before the next system moves in this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 2 to +8

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong