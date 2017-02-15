Canada
February 15, 2017 5:47 pm

Canada Goose files for public offerings in Toronto, New York

By Staff The Canadian Press

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

A A

TORONTO – Luxury winter jacket maker Canada Goose has filed for initial public offerings on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol “GOOS.”

The company said in regulatory filings it had revenue of $291 million in fiscal 2016 and gross profit of $146 million.

READ MORE: PETA says fur protest ended Canada Goose partnership with Berlin Film Festival

Canada Goose opened its first retail stores last year in Toronto and New York, with sales also through the company’s online store and authorized retailers in Canada and abroad.

Its parkas, which retail for up to $1,500, have been worn by celebrities and featured in Hollywood movies and on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

WATCH: Public plans for Canada Goose, Trump threatens auto makers with tariff 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Goose
canada goose jackets
canada goose public
canada goose stock exchange
GOOS
TSX
tsx GOOS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News