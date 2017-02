Canada Goose files for public offerings in Toronto, New York

TORONTO – Luxury winter jacket maker Canada Goose has filed for initial public offerings on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol “GOOS.”

The company said in regulatory filings it had revenue of $291 million in fiscal 2016 and gross profit of $146 million.

Canada Goose opened its first retail stores last year in Toronto and New York, with sales also through the company’s online store and authorized retailers in Canada and abroad.

Its parkas, which retail for up to $1,500, have been worn by celebrities and featured in Hollywood movies and on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

