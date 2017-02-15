Metallica’s Lars Ulrich opens up about Grammys performance with Lady Gaga

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday to talk about the band’s upcoming World Wired Tour and what happened during Sunday night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

During the band’s performance with Lady Gaga, lead singer James Hetfield found himself in a predicament when his microphone failed to work. This came after presenter Laverne Cox forgot to mention the band alongside Lady Gaga after introducing them.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran couldn’t get into his record label’s Grammys party – for the fourth year in a row

While performing Moth Into Flame with the singer, the audience and viewers at home couldn’t hear any of Hetfield’s verses until he shared the mic with Gaga. Corden complimented Ulrich for how he handled the situation but Hetfield wasn’t happy afterward.

WATCH BELOW: 1-on-1 with Metallica’s James Hetfield

He revealed to Corden that after their performance the lead singer vented backstage. “We get off stage, we get back there and I haven’t seen him like that in 20 years. I mean, he was livid…He’s a pretty chill guy, but the first five or 10 minutes in that dressing room was not a lot of fun,” he recalled.

Lars, with Katherine Heigl and Andrew Rannells sitting beside him on the couch, described the recording process for their latest album, Hardwired…to Self Destruct. Apparently, now that everyone has kids, it’s a lot more work.

RELATED: Katy Perry called out for insensitive Britney Spears comment on Grammys red carpet

“You get up, you get the kids ready, you drop them at two or three different schools…after-school activities and play dates and all that and one kid’s here and one kid’s there, but we managed to put about six or seven hours into the studio in between that and the album was given birth to,” he said.

He also dished that they’re not crazy rock stars anymore –life is pretty calm on the road for them. “We carry our own chef that feeds us very organic and healthy stuff. We have not one, but two…guys that like, massage us and stretch us, warm us up, stitch us back together after the show,” Lars shared.