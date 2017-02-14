Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A weather system will advance into our region Tuesday night and Wednesday with bands of precip.

Freezing levels will be between 2000m and 2500m on Wednesday. Expect a wintery mix. Some areas may see the possibility of freezing rain as many parts of the Southern Interior remains near 0C at the surface but warmer air is pushing in at the upper levels.

Sleet will also be a possibility Wednesday and Thursday morning. The precip will taper off by Thursday night.

Signs point to a break on Friday but the weekend looks unsettled with the potential for another system to track into the region from the South.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

~ Duane/Wesla