Justin Trudeau’s trip to Aga Khan’s private island under investigation by ethics watchdog

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has opened an investigation related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s vacation on a spiritual leader’s private Caribbean island.

The inquiry under the Conflict of Interest Code for MPs, comes after Dawson conducted an initial review following a request by Conservative MP and leadership hopeful Andrew Scheer.

I received this letter from the Ethics Commissioner regarding Mr. Trudeau's vacation. She has agreed that an inquiry is warranted. pic.twitter.com/bjLCIJ0ZSQ — Andrew Scheer (@andrewscheer) February 13, 2017

The commissioner also started an examination in January under the Conflict of Interest Act regarding the same trip following a request from Tory MP Blaine Calkins.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau addresses vacation on Aga Khan’s private island

Trudeau has come under fire from opposition parties for using the Aga Khan‘s personal helicopter and for accepting such a gift from a longtime family friend.

READ MORE: Rona Ambrose criticizes Trudeau’s Aga Khan holiday – from billionaire’s yacht

Both the Conflict of Interest Act and Trudeau’s own ethics guidelines bar the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft, allowing only for exceptional circumstances related to the job of prime minister and only with the prior approval of the ethics commissioner.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose took a Caribbean vacation on a billionaire’s yacht around the time members of her caucus were criticizing Trudeau for vacationing on with the Aga Khan, but she insists she followed all the rules.