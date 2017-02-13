Charges laid in Edmonton’s first fatal crash of 2017

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal collision in Edmonton last month.

Police responded to a two vehicle crash shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the area of 144 Avenue and Ebbers Boulevard.

Edmonton police said there were reports a 2003 Toyota Corolla was travelling southbound on Ebbers Boulevard and trying to turn east onto 144 Avenue at a stop sign, when it was struck by a 2016 Ford F150 that was travelling 111 km/h westbound in a 60 km/h zone.

The 43-year-old driver of the Toyota Corolla was treated and taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Gary Stokes has been charged with speeding and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

Stokes sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

It was Edmonton’s first traffic fatality of 2017.