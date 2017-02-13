Fatal crash early Sunday morning leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The cause of a fatal crash east of London Sunday morning remains the focus of an OPP investigation.

Middlesex County OPP responded to a crash on Elgin Road 7:26 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of Elgin Road, south of Cromarty Drive.

Police say a black Chevrolet was travelling northbound when the collision happened.

Thames Centre Fire and Middlesex London Emergency Medical Services also responded to the single-vehicle crash.

The 58-year-old male driver was transported with serious injuries by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in fair condition. The 65-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Dennis Wilson from Central Elgin.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.