Conservative leadership debate to take place in Pointe-Claire

A Conservative leadership debate will be taking place in Pointe-Claire on Monday.

The debate is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.

Reality TV star Kevin O’Leary sat down with Laura Casella on Global News Morning Monday to talk about his part in the debate and how he feels about having to call upon his French language skills.

The debate could feature both of Canada’s official languages.

O’Leary has come under fire recently for his lack of knowledge in speaking French, despite being born in Montreal.

“I’m an immersion,” O’Leary said.

“People say I can’t speak French, c’est pas vrai.”

The run at Conservative leadership features other Quebec-born candidates including Maxime Bernier, Steven Blaney and Erin O’Toole.

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, O’Leary spoke of what he would do if he were in Trudeau’s shoes.

“I would focus on the positives, not get into the negatives on the first day,” O’Leary said. “This is a very important day for Mr. Trudeau, I hope he’s successful. This is beyond politics, this about our country’s engagement with our largest trading partner.”

O’Leary also criticized Trudeau’s cabinet.

“The truth is I look at his cabinet and he talked about diversity, he did a great job there, but he never talked about competence,” O’Leary said. “They’re weak, it manifests itself as he moves them around like chess pieces, very weak leadership at the bureaucratic level. I’ll fire them all when I get to Ottawa.”

The new Conservative leader will be elected on May 27.