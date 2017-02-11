Canada
February 11, 2017 8:05 pm
Updated: February 11, 2017 8:15 pm

Sask. Party cutting spree wrong answer to $1.2B budget deficit, council says

Jackie-Spring-2016 By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon and District Labour Council’s annual meeting discussed Saskatchewan’s $1.2 billion deficit, cuts to the public sector and a changing job landscape. Jacqueline Wilson reports.

A A

At this week’s Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention, Premier Brad Wall delivered grim news. The province’s deficit is now about $1.2 billion and as a result public sector jobs are on the chopping block.

Story continues below
Global News

It’s not the news many at the Saskatoon and District Labour Council wanted to hear, including Service Employees’ International Union-West (SEIU-West) president Barbara Cape.

“What I see right now is an idea or a scheme that’s going to pull money out of the system and create significant barriers, in my opinion, to accessing education, long term and community healthcare,” Cape said at Saskatoon’s Heritage Inn on Saturday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall warns deficit has climbed to $1.2B

For Cape, Wall’s musing about cutting 4,900 jobs isn’t the transformational change she’s hoping for the province.

“If we’re truly looking at changing the way we do healthcare and education in our province then it can’t be about cutting funding to those sectors,” she said. “We actually have to invest more and that’s through taxes.”

READ MORE: SGEU fires back on Saskatchewan government talk of wage rollbacks, layoffs

The Saskatoon and District Labour Council said it will continue to lobby the province for more investment and that includes on the ever-changing job landscape.

“We’re calling for an end to part-time, contract work and precarious employment. We need to have jobs that are meaningful, that are union jobs and that pay well so people can afford rent,” council president Kelly Harrington said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barbara Cape
Brad Wall
Budget Deficit
Government of Saskatchewan
Job Cuts
Kelly Harrington
Public Sector
Sask Health
Sask Politics
Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association
Saskatoon and District Labour Council
SUMA
Union

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News