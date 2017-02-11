Edmonton Oilers aim to continue strong season after bye week: ‘you look at the standings and you’re excited’

It’s been over a decade since the Edmonton Oilers have made the NHL playoffs but players say they hope to keep the team’s most promising season in years going in the right direction Saturday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks following a five-day break between games.

“For guys like myself who haven’t really been in this situation where we’re playing meaningful games and really making a push- I’m excited,” Oilers winger Jordan Eberle said at practice Saturday.

“This is the time of hockey you really want to be a part of,” he added. “You score a big goal or make a play defensively… it means something.”

The last time the Oilers came off several days off was after last month’s all-star game and the team came out flat in a losing effort against the Minnesota Wild, something players said they hope to avoid this time around.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers lose 5-2 at home to Minnesota Wild

“For us to kind of ease our way into it, I think we’re going to find ourselves down a couple of goals,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “We just have to figure out a way to overcome whatever hurt us last time coming out of a break.”

For McDavid, the bye week marked his first real break in some time as he played in the World Cup before the NHL season began and also took part in last month’s all-star game.

“Everyone at this point in the year can use rest no matter who you are,” he said.

“It was nice to have some time off, just tried to shut out hockey and not think about it and obviously that’s hard to do but (I) tried to do it the best I can.”

The Oilers haven’t played in the NHL’s postseason since 2006 when they made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup finals. The team is currently sitting in a playoff position in third place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers in playoff race for the first time in a decade

Some players spent the bye week outside of Edmonton, including goaltender Cam Talbot who was in California. Talbot missed Friday’s practice because of flight delays coming back and apologized to the team for his absence.

“(I) just couldn’t make it back on time,” Talbot said, recounting all the efforts he took to find a way back to Edmonton on time. “It’s frustrating, especially when you’re the only guy that doesn’t make it back.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Cam Talbot and wife Kelly welcome twin babies

“I felt terrible about it yesterday,” he added. “I had to apologize to the guys about it today.”

However, Talbot’s teammates and coach weren’t overly concerned by the absence.

“A little delay here and a cancelled flight, next thing you know you’re missing practice,” McDavid said. “It wasn’t really his mistake (but) he owned up to it and apologized and that’s the kind of guy he is.”

“There’s nothing negligent about it,” Oilers’ head coach Todd MacLellan said.