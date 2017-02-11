Halifax police investigating robbery

Police are searching for a suspect following an early Saturday morning robbery in Halifax.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a man entered the Shell gas station on Robie Street and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30’s with scruffy facial hair, a dark jacket, navy toque and some missing teeth.

Investigators say the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.