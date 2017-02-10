Saskatoon Blades down Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 for 2nd straight win

Two players re-joined the Saskatoon Blades lineup and made an instant impact, leading the team to a 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday night at SaskTel Centre. Rookie forward Kirby Dach, in his fifth Western Hockey League (WHL) game, scored his first two career goals, including the game winner. Mason McCarty added an empty net goal in his first game back after a 27-game absence due to injury. Logan Flodell made 22 saves to earn his 16th win of the season. The Warriors had goals from Thomas Foster and Josh Brook. The win gives the Blades a three-point lead over the Calgary Hitmen for the final wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.