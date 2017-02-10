Bombardier files injunction against Metrolinx over notice to end contract

Months after Metrolinx announced it filed a notice of intention to terminate a contract for light rail vehicles, Bombardier has gone to court to ask for an injunction against the provincial transportation agency.

“It is irresponsible for Metrolinx not to discuss issues in good faith and instead consider an unjustified cancellation of a contract that would cost Ontario taxpayers millions of dollars, kill hundreds of Ontario jobs, and put transit projects like the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch LRT in jeopardy,” Bombardier said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“The goal of our injunction application is to encourage Metrolinx to resume good faith discussions with Bombardier in accordance with its contractual obligations. In the meantime, it should be noted that Bombardier will continue to work on this project and deliver on its project milestones.”

Metrolinx confirmed in November the provincial transit agency has taken action that may see its $770 million contract with the Quebec-based plane and train manufacturer quashed.

“I can confirm we issued a notice of intention to terminate. This doesn’t mean the contract with Bombardier for Toronto LRV projects is cancelled however,” spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins said in a statement at the time.

“There have been some concerns about Bombardier’s performance as there have been significant quality and manufacturing issues that, to-date, have not been resolved. As a result, we have taken the next step available to us through our contract.”

News of the contract dispute comes amid issues with the Toronto Transit Commission’s order of replacement streetcars. Toronto Mayor John Tory and TTC Chair Josh Colle wrote to Bombardier in December to express their “frustration” after transit agency staff warned there was a risk of further delay of streetcar delivery.

TTC staff said at the time based on supporting documentation and an assessment of production readiness at Bombardier’s plants, “there is a risk that Bombardier may not meet the revised delivery schedule for contract completion of 204 new streetcars by 2019.”

Bombardier spokesman Marc-Andre Lefebvre subsequently told Global News that the company’s commitment to the streetcar order “remains strong and solid.”

“Bombardier has full confidence that it has deployed all of the necessary resources (second production line in Thunder Bay, transfer of work to Kingston, additional resources from our La Pocatière site and our global centres of excellence for LRV) to deliver all 204 streetcars by the end of 2019,” he said in a statement.

The federal government announced on Tuesday it was giving Bombardier $372 million in repayable loans to support its aircraft programs.

Global News has reached out to Metrolinx for comment on Bombardier’s injunction request.

David Shum contributed to this report.

