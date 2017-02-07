Liberal government to prop up Bombardier with $372 million in loans
The federal government will give Bombardier $372 million in repayable loans, according to a source who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the matter.
Several cabinet ministers including Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are scheduled to make the announcement at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Bombardier has been appealing for US$1 billion in federal assistance since late 2015.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
