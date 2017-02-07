Politics
February 7, 2017 5:29 pm
Updated: February 7, 2017 5:33 pm

Liberal government to prop up Bombardier with $372 million in loans

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bombardier Inc., which reports in U.S. currency, said Thursday it had a net loss of $94 million or four cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The federal government will give Bombardier $372 million in repayable loans, according to a source who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the matter.

Several cabinet ministers including Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are scheduled to make the announcement at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bombardier has been appealing for US$1 billion in federal assistance since late 2015.

