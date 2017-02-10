Politics
February 10, 2017 2:55 pm
Updated: February 10, 2017 2:58 pm

Yolande James to join Alan DeSousa in race for Stephane Dion’s Montreal riding: source

Ex-Quebec cabinet minister Yolande James will seek the federal Liberal nomination for an upcoming byelection in Stephane Dion‘s old Montreal riding.

A source tells The Canadian Press that James will make the announcement in the next few days.

James was immigration minister in Jean Charest’s Quebec cabinet between 2007 and 2010 and recently left her position as a political pundit for Radio-Canada.

Dion quit politics recently and was then named ambassador to the European Union and Germany.

His former riding of Saint-Laurent is considered a safe seat for the Liberals.

Tax law professor Marwah Rizqy has also confirmed her candidacy for the Liberals, while businessman François Lambert, a former dragon on Quebec’s version of “Dragons’ Den,” says he’s interested in running.

The current mayor of the Montreal borough of Saint Laurent, Alan DeSousa, announced Friday he is also running.

