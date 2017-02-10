Sugary drinks tied to 63,000 deaths in the next 25 years, Canadian report warns

The sugar lurking in many of Canadians’ favourite beverages is putting us at risk for potentially deadly health complications along with taking a major toll on our health-care system.

A new report estimates that sugary drink consumption will result in 63,000 deaths over the next 25 years while costing the system more than $50 billion.

According to the report released by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) with research from the University of Waterloo, Canadians’ sugar consumption will lead to:

More than 1 million cases of overweight people and more than 3 million cases of obesity.

Almost 1 million cases of Type 2 diabetes.

Almost 300,000 cases of ischemic heart disease.

More than 100,000 cases of cancer.

Almost 40,000 strokes.

The Canadian Diabetes Association recommends keeping sugar intake to less than 10 per cent of all calories. That’s about 50 grams of sugar (12 teaspoons) for a person consuming 2,000 calories.

While soda sales are down, other sugary drinks are gaining in popularity, the report states. Between 2004 and 2015, sales of energy drinks soared by 638 per cent, sweetened coffees by 579 per cent, and flavoured water by 527 per cent.

One 250-millilitre can of a popular energy drink contains 26 grams of sugar; a wildly popular seasonal coffee beverage contains 50 grams of sugar in a 473-millilitre serving.

On average, Canadians purchase an average of 444 millilitres of sugary drinks every day, the report states.

While sugar doesn’t cause cancer, too much of it can lead to weight gain, which is linked to a number of health issues, said Dr. Robert Nuttall, ‎CCS assistant director of health policy.

“We know that a significant risk factor for cancer is body weight. Having a high body weight — being overweight or obese — can put you at risk of at least 11 different types of cancers.”

Those include breast, kidney and liver cancer, Nuttall said. Health experts see that maintaining a healthy body weight is crucial; getting people motivated is the hard part.

“It’s really trying to figure out, what are the best ways to address body weight?” he said.

In the simplest terms, Canadians need to balance the energy they consume through food and drinks versus how much energy they expend in order to maintain a healthy body weight. When you don’t expend enough energy, your body builds up fat tissue.

A recent Canadian study found added sugar in more than two-thirds of pre-made food in the grocery store.

Sugar and its accompanying calories consumed in beverages is often a forgotten factor, Dr. Nuttall states. With a little awareness, consumers can reach for better choices.