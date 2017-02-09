University of Saskatchewan sees spike in foreign student applications

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is seeing a surge in applications from international students.

Many of them are from south of the border.

“We have seen an increase of American students, and people that have a U.S. address,” Danny Freire from student recruitment said.

“Funny enough, some of them are Canadians that want to come back to Canada.”

READ MORE: Trump, Brexit help Canadian universities recruit both profs and students

Between Nov. 9, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017, the number of people who were living in the U.S. when they applied to the U of S doubled from the same time period a year ago.

“Most Canadian universities report healthy increases in U.S. applications,” Dominic Giroux, co-chair of Universities Canada Board, said.

“Between 20 to 70 per cent depending on the Canadian university.”

Jason Locke, who is a PhD student from Charlotte, N.C., said the trend doesn’t surprise him.

“I think a lot of people in America are asking what can we do. And some people are legitimately feeling afraid for their future and their safety,” Locke said.

“The current climate is something that I would not say, ‘OK you should come to America.'”

READ MORE: U.S. applications to Canadian universities surge following Donald Trump win

The U of S is also seeing an increase in applications from China, India, and the Philippines compared to 2016., a possible indication of how the politics in the U.S. is drawing students to Canada.

“We do see around the world some instability; in Europe and in the rest of North America some instability,” Giroux said.

“Canada is known for being a stable country; a democratic country with a very high quality post-secondary education system. And that’s something we can capitalize on as a country.”

“I’m very deeply saddened by what’s happened in my country. When I look back, it’s like I don’t recognize this place anymore,” Locke said.

“For me, I’m glad that I came.”