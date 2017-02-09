Drunken man accused of setting fire to fireworks shop in China

Police in China have released security camera footage showing a man believed to be drunk, allegedly intentionally setting fire to a fireworks store.

READ MORE: Speeding truck smashes into motorcyclists, cars in China after brakes fail

According to CCTV, the 45-year-old man had been drinking when he went to a store in the city of Hanzhong on Jan. 21 to purchase fireworks.

Police say the man then lit the fireworks outside the store, sending flares shooting into the store, causing other firecrackers to ignite.

The video captured employees of the store running for safety. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Firefighters in China rescue family from truck dangling over the side of a cliff

According to the state broadcaster, police had confiscated more than 200 fireworks from the man prior to the Jan 21. incident, claiming he was storing them illegally.

Police handed the fireworks over to the shop for “temporary storage.”

The man reportedly tried to recover the fireworks several times but failed, CCTV said.

Police said the man turned himself in and was arrested on suspicion of arson shortly after the incident.

China has a long tradition of using fireworks to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 28 of this year.

— With files from Reuters.