Ride for Dad organizer recognized with award

A Kelowna man who has worked on raising awareness for prostate cancer since 2000 was recognized for his volunteer work Wednesday night.

Bill Sirman was given the Ride for Dad Canada President’s Award for his years of work with the charity.

Sirman has helped raise more than $200,000 for prostate cancer research in the Okanagan, and $60,000 for awareness campaigns in the valley.

Sirman says he is passionate about helping save lives through awareness.

“Get the word out, that’s the big thing,” Sirman said. “Men: get tested.”

According to Prostate Cancer Canada, one in eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

It’s estimated 4,000 men across the country died of the disease in 2016.

With improved testing and treatment options, the chance of survival is getting better in Canada, according to the charity.

The 2016 Motorcycle Ride for Dad in the Okanagan saw nearly 500 participants.

The 2017 event takes place June 11.