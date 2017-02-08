Census 2016: Prince Albert, Moose Jaw population growth below national average

The population growth rate in Saskatchewan’s third and fourth largest cities – Prince Albert and Moose Jaw – did not keep pace with the national growth rate according to new census data.

Statistics Canada released the first batch of numbers from the 2016 census on Wednesday and the population of Prince Albert increased by 2.3 per cent since the last census in 2011.

The city’s growth rate was below the national growth rate of 5.0 per cent, while the population of Saskatchewan increased by 6.3 per cent.

When the 2016 census was taken last May, the population of Prince Albert was 35,926, compared with 35,129 from the 2011 census.

The population of Moose Jaw increased by 1.9 per cent since the last census in 2011.

Moose Jaw’s population was 33,890 when the census was taken in May 2016, compared with 33,274 from the 2011 census.

Saskatoon had the third-fastest growth rate for a census metropolitan area (CMA) in the country, at 12.5 per cent, while Regina’s growth rate of 11.8 per cent was the fourth-fastest for a CMA in Canada.

