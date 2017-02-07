Winnipeg Jets’ Tyler Myers has surgery to fix lower-body injury

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers will be out at least another 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a lower-body injury.

Myers has missed the last 39 games after being hurt Nov. 11 in Winnipeg’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. It’s not known what kind of procedure the 27-year-old had done but the team said it’s not related to his off-season hip and knee surgeries.

“He had an injury that is a long rehab,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. “For 90 per cent of the people, it’s just long and they eventually get past that threshold. He could never get past that threshold.”

The timeline for Myers’ recovery sets him up for a late-March return with less than 10 games left on the schedule.

“The expectation is that if it’s a normal rehab, he’s a full player,” Maurice said. “We don’t have to take another two weeks after that and condition him back into shape.”

Myers has two goals and three assists in 11 games this season.