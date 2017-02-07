Edmonton city councillor pushes for transportation hub to connect stranded passengers

Should Edmonton move ahead with building a centralized transportation hub? If so, who would pay for it? These are the types of questions Edmonton administration has been asked to look into.

The idea of an intermodal hub stems from the debate over Greyhound, after the company moved its operations from downtown Edmonton to an area north of the core to make way for Rogers Place and surrounding development.

Concerns about inaccessibility at the main terminal were raised early last month, after Global News spoke with several visitors who were forced to drag their luggage through the snow to get to the depot.

“It’s garbage here, you can’t get anywhere,” said one passenger after getting off a Greyhound bus.

“It took us 20 minutes to walk here because there’s no bus out here,” added Silas Schmidt, a German backpacker visiting Edmonton.

READ MORE: Travellers ‘surprised’ by inaccessibility of Edmonton’s Greyhound depot

City Coun. Andrew Knack has asked the city to study the idea of an intermodal hub, a transportation interchange used in Toronto and other major cities in Europe.

The idea is to bring together several modes of transportation, including bus service, metro service and taxis, at one central location.

“Step one is to start a planning discussion around what type of opportunities exist in the city of Edmonton to set up an intermodal hub,” Knack said Tuesday.

“The mayor’s addition to put it in the top of the motion is to have that conversation with the province as well because this is not just something where I would envision you would connect LRT, public transit, taxis, commuter bus service. The province has talked on and off again for many, many years about the idea of high-speed rail, so even thinking about that in any potential plan as we go forward.”

Watch below: Some Edmontonians say they are embarrassed at the inaccessibility of the city’s north end Greyhound depot. The reaction comes after several travellers were forced to drag their luggage through the snow. Vinesh Pratap speaks to the city for answers.

There are still several questions surrounding the idea, including who would partner to bring it to fruition and where the money would come from.

Administration is expected to report back to the city in about three months.

With files from Vinesh Pratap, Global News.