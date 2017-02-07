Hudson residents mobilize to save Sandy Beach

A group of Hudson residents have launched an online petition to coax the town to purchase Sandy Beach after rumours started that the land was being developed.

In the town of Hudson, an effort is afoot to try to get the municipality to buy Sandy Beach. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NqpyaIniiz — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 7, 2017

The land sits just east of Jack Layton Park and is currently owned by a private holding company called Nicanco Holdings.

Bob Wiltshire is a Hudson resident, he fears a 200-residence development is in the works. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/VSnKUkUT2q — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 7, 2017

According to former MP for the area, Jamie Nicholls, two different figures are being presented to represent the land worth: the value to a developer ($15 million) and its assessed value ($1.5 million).

“On the city’s rolls, it’s worth $1.5 million,” he said.

The land is unique: private land being used — and maintained — as a public park. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/r1UxU1KMkr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 7, 2017

Nicholls said the town is reticent to buy the land, pointing to the bigger figure.

Hudson officials and Nicanco representatives did not return calls from Global News seeking comment.