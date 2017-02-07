Canada
Hudson residents mobilize to save Sandy Beach

A group of Hudson residents have launched an online petition to coax the town to purchase Sandy Beach after rumours started that the land was being developed.

The land sits just east of Jack Layton Park and is currently owned by a private holding company called Nicanco Holdings.

According to former MP for the area, Jamie Nicholls, two different figures are being presented to represent the land worth: the value to a developer ($15 million) and its assessed value ($1.5 million).

“On the city’s rolls, it’s worth $1.5 million,” he said.

Nicholls said the town is reticent to buy the land, pointing to the bigger figure.

Hudson officials and Nicanco representatives did not return calls from Global News seeking comment.

