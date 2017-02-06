Edmonton city council to discuss proposed 80-storey tower in The Quarters

Edmonton city councillors will discuss several proposed bylaws Monday that could pave the way for what might become the tallest building in Alberta’s capital city.

The hypothetical 280-metre high, 80-storey mixed-use tower, proposed by Alldritt Land Corp. and architect Brad Kennedy, is tentatively being called The Quarters Hotel and Residences. The thin skyscraper would be located on the south side of Jasper Avenue, east of the Shaw Conference Centre and west of 96 Street.

The proposed development would require council to make several zoning bylaw amendments to accommodate its ambitious height and the fact it would partially intrude on river valley land.

On Monday, council will address six bylaws together: one to allow for the development, and five associated bylaws, including amendments to the Quarters Area Redevelopment Plan, North Saskatchewan River Valley Area Redevelopment Plan, and the Capital City Downtown Area Redevelopment Plan.

The building’s architect said public access to the river valley would still be possible because plans include the development of a publicly accessible green space overlooking the river.

In order for the development to go ahead, two derelict apartment buildings on the land currently owned by Alldritt would need to be demolished.

Currently, the Epcor Tower is Edmonton’s tallest building at nearly 150 metres.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News