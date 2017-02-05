World
February 5, 2017 1:44 pm

Police arrest suspect in slain New York jogger case

By Staff The Associated Press

Police have taken a suspect into custody in the rape and murder of Karina Vetrano, the 30-year-old jogger murdered last August in Queens, New York.

Police have arrested a man in the strangulation of a New York City woman who had gone out for a run last summer and was found dead in a secluded marsh.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says 20-year-old Chanel Lewis, of Brooklyn, made “incriminating statements” when he was arrested Saturday night. Formal charges were pending Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if Lewis has an attorney.

Karina Vetrano was killed Aug. 2 after going for a run not far from her Queens home. Her father later discovered her badly beaten body.

Boyce says the encounter that led to 30-year-old Vetrano’s death apparently was a chance one.

He says DNA evidence led to the arrest. Genetic material found under Vetrano’s fingernails and on her phone and neck resulted in a DNA profile.

