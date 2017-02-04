Canadians attempt to break snow angels Guinness World Record

Thousands of Canadians were making snow angels across the country Saturday in hopes of break a Guinness World Record.

The record-attempting event was organized by the Canadian Ski Patrol.

More than 100 ski resorts from Newfoundland to Vancouver Island took part in the event, with the intent to have at least 15,851 people making snow angels in order to break the old record.

“It’s a marketing tool for us as well because we want people to get to know what we’re doing. Everybody sees the red jackets and they’re not too sure what they’re all about. It’s going to help us do that,” Edmonton patroller Rich Henschel said.

“We’ve got incredible participation across the web. We’ve had hits from Ottawa, Newfoundland, Vancouver. We even have a group doing this on Parliament Hill.”

Guinness needs to verify whether the snow angels record was broken Saturday, which takes time.

The event was part of Canadian Ski Patrol Day.

There are 4,500 volunteer ski patrollers at more than 220 ski areas across Canada.