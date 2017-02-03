Can Canada break the snow angel world record?

It’s a feat nearly 16,000 snow angels in the making. Canada is looking to go down in the record books for the highest number of snow angels flapping their wings at the same time.

Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna is one of 100 ski hills banding together to try and break the Guinness World Record.

In order to take the title, 15,851 people need to take part.

“This is the second year the Canadian Ski Patrol has attempted to break the snow angel record, with a strong turn-out in 2016,” Big White communications manager Natalia Jastrzab said in a news release. “Last year, Big White Ski Resort was buzzing with excitement when it hosted over 300 snow-loving participants for this record-breaking attempt.”

All ages are being encouraged to come out and take part in the free event. Participants need to meet at the Big White Telus Park no later than 9:45 a.m.

The angels hit the snow at exactly 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.