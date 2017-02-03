B.C. man speaks out about mysterious disappearance of parents

Paul Vornicu, 18, is pleading for anyone with information related to the mysterious disappearance of his parents in Northern B.C. six months ago to come forward.

Vornicu’s Filipino mother and Romanian father met in Canada before raising Paul in Toronto.

The family moved to the Lower Mainland when Paul was 12 years old.

“We were just a quiet, nice family,” Vornicu said from the Summerland home of a friend whom he is now staying with.

But last summer Paul’s world was turned upside down when his parents, who had just decided to move to Williams Lake, disappeared.

“I was freaking out, I didn’t know where she was or what they were doing, they were supposed to call me as soon as they got up there and it shouldn’t have taken them so long,” he said.

Williams Lake RCMP said on August 8, Mihai Vornicu, 44, and his wife Marie Olarte, 58, were reported missing.

Police said the initial investigation determined Vornicu’s 2005 Volvo C50 station wagon was found abandoned on the side of a road two weeks earlier and there had been no attempts to retrieve it.

North District media relations officer, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, said in an emailed statement to Global News the missing persons case remains active and the North District Major Crime unit is investigating.

“It’s my parents, they were my main supports in my life and now I just don’t know where to go really,” Vornicu said.

Making matters worse, Vornicu said a trailer he had moved his parent’s belongings into when their Williams Lake home went into foreclosure, was stolen in January.

“That is the most devastating news I’ve had ever since my parents.”

Court records show Mihai Vornicu has had trouble with police in the past.

In 2012 he was convicted of forging credit cards, possessing stolen credit cards and fraud.

He was charged with assaulting a peace officer but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of resisting arrest one year later.

Vornicu said he was kept in the dark about his father’s past.

He remains hopeful the pair will be found alive.

“The worst part about my parents missing is not knowing where they went. People keep telling me ‘oh maybe they are going to come back, maybe they just left you,’ and my mom would never do that to me, I know she wouldn’t,” he said.

Vornicu is asking anyone with information about his parent’s disappearance to come forward.

“Just please do so, anything that could help would be helpful, I just want to know what happened to them.”