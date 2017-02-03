Two charged after London police seize powder fentanyl, marijuana in drug bust

Two people are facing drug charges after powder fentanyl and marijuana was seized during a vehicle stop and residential search warrant on Thursday, police said.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section stopped a vehicle in an unspecified area of east London and seized drugs, police said, adding officers later executed a search warrant at a Moffat Avenue residence as part of the investigation.

Few other details have been made available, but police said 12 grams of fentanyl powder, worth $4,800, was seized in the bust. Fourteen grams of marijuana, worth $140, was also seized, as was $5,000 in cash and a vehicle worth $3,000.

A 35-year-old man and 27-year-old London woman have been jointly charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a schedule II substance, police said.

