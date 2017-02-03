Global Health Series
February 3, 2017 3:41 pm
Updated: February 3, 2017 3:49 pm

Global News & CKNW Health Series

By Staff Global News
The Global News & CKNW Health Series, presented by Women’s Health Show, is an in-depth collection of interviews and health stories featuring some of today’s most respected health practitioners.

Global News Morning BC anchor Sonia Sunger will be hosting the series aimed to bring awareness to all aspects of your health.

Watch Global News Morning and Global News at 5 and listen to CKNW starting on Monday, Feb. 13 for more details.

 

