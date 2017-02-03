Calgary police officer charged with fraud after coworker notices ‘suspicious charge’ on credit card

A 21-year member of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has been charged with fraud.

Police say the charges were laid after a year-long investigation that began in December of 2015 when a member of the service noticed a “suspicious charge” on his personal credit card.

CPS said the fraudulent charge was determined to be from an online transaction and traced back to a constable who worked in the same workspace as the victim.

“At this point the Anti-Corruption Unit took over the investigation due to its sensitive nature,” a Friday news release said. “Upon completion of the investigation, CPS consulted the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s Office, which recommended charges.”

Chris Sudu, 48, is charged with one count of fraud under $5,000.

CPS said it has been determined that this was a one-time incident and the officer is co-operating with the investigation.

“Sudu remains on an unrelated leave from the Calgary Police Service,” CPS said.

According to the CPS, a Professional Standards Section investigation will be conducted once police are finished with their investigation.