Trump wants speedy start to NAFTA talks

U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t wasting any time getting down to business on trade.

Trump told senators Thursday morning he wants to start the renegotiation process with Canada and Mexico as soon as possible.

That means North American trade talks could begin as early as this spring.

Trump has said he doesn’t care if the end result is an entirely new deal or an updated version of NAFTA, he just wants the new deal to be “fair.”

Trump told the senators they may need to add a second “f” to NAFTA to ensure its “free and fair.”

Since Trump’s election, the Trudeau Liberals have signalled they are open to renegotiating the 1993 trade pact, but International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in Ottawa Thursday he disagrees with the Trump’s claim NAFTA has been a disaster for the U.S.

The Liberals met with key Trump advisers during their cabinet retreat in Alberta last month and were told Canada is not the focus of Trump’s desire to renegotiate.

It’s possible the talks could result in the end of the three-country format with bilateral deals between each country done instead.