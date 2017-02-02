Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s brand, and it’s not because of her dad

Luxury department store chain Nordstrom is dropping Ivanka Trump’s brand, and it doesn’t appear to be directly related to anything her father has said or done.

The chain cuts approximately 10 per cent of the brands it carries every year if they don’t meet expectations.

And this time Ivanka’s line, which includes clothes, shoes and fashion accessories, is on the chopping block, Bloomberg reported.

“In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” Nordstrom said according to the news agency.

Business Insider confirmed Ivanka Trump’s brand was being dropped for that very reason.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump’s fashion line boycotted with #GrabYourWallet campaign

And while Nordstrom didn’t tie the decision directly to U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions, it nevertheless comes after a boycott campaign in which social media users were urged to #grabyourwallet and avoid buying anything from Ivanka’s line.

That campaign came in response to an Access Hollywood tape from 2005 in which the then-host of reality show The Apprentice could be heard making lewd remarks about women.

“I’ve said and done things I regret,” Donald Trump said in a video released during the election.

“I said it, I was wrong and I apologize.”

Ivanka called her father’s remarks “offensive and jarring to hear.”

WATCH BELOW: Ivanka Trump calls her father’s lewd remarks in Access Hollywood video, ‘offensive and jarring to hear’

Nordstrom co-president Pete Nordstrom responded to the boycott in a November email to employees, in which he said, “No matter what we do, we are going to end up disappointing some of our customers,” Fortune reported.

“Every single brand we offer is evaluated on their results,” he wrote.

“If people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.”

Nordstrom has stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa.