Halifax shipyard says warship ‘gap’ could result in layoffs without federal help

Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding says it is in talks with the federal government over a looming gap in construction of two new fleets of ships for the navy, which the company warns could result in “significant layoffs” if left unaddressed.

READ MORE: Federal government in race against time as warship project takes next step

The shipyard wants the government to give it additional work to make sure workers don’t sit idle between when the first fleet of Arctic patrol vessels is finished and work begins on the second fleet of much larger warships.

Work on the Arctic patrol ships is expected to wind down in 2019.

Construction of the warship fleet – which will replace the navy’s frigates and destroyers – won’t start until at least 2021.

Irving president Kevin McCoy says they are anticipating a construction gap and looking to the government for help in filling it in order to stave off job cuts.

READ MORE: Conflict of interest concern overshadows Canada’s effort to replace warship fleet

McCoy’s comments underline the real costs of years of debate, delays and hand-wringing over the multi-billion-dollar warship project, in particular, which is the single largest military procurement project in Canadian history.