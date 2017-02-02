Old Penobsquis mine may play part in Sussex NB strategic plan

The old Penobsquis potash mine near Sussex may play a part in building the region’s future as an initiative in the highly anticipated strategic plan for the town.

READ MORE: Sussex to unveil blueprint for its future days after one year anniversary of mine closure announcement

Officials involved in the region’s Strategic Plan for Economic Development say the mine, which has been approved for flooding and total closure, could be used as an economic driver through geothermal energy, with water in the flooded mine possibly being used for heat.

“Maybe we could develop opportunities around that to position industry that want to locate in the Sussex area that could provide energy costs at a very highly competitive rate at a lower cost and really bring our opportunities forward for our area and for our region,” said Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer with the town.

That idea, which would still need study to determine feasibility, is one of a number of initiatives being highlighted in the town’s plan.

Work on the plan began shortly after Potash Corp. announced in January of 2016 it would close its Picadilly mine throwing 430 people out of work.

Blair Hyslop, owner of Mrs Dunster’s Bakery in Sussex, has been a key member of the committee putting the plan together. .

READ MORE: Sussex rebounds after Picadiily Mine Closure

“There’s a lot of businesses in Sussex that do very well,” Hyslop said.”But [they] have lots of potential to grow beyond what they’ve been doing in the past and with the mine closure I think that sort of rattled people a little bit.”

Hyslop’s company’s success has allowed him to see what’s possible for Sussex by building on strengths and potential.

The plan had input from 150 stakeholders which focuses on promoting Sussex as a destination of choice and building its industrial base.

“Sussex is the only place in New Brunswick where you can draw a circle around a hundred kilometre radius and get 500,000 people so we really are a day trip for anybody,” he said.

A special launch event will take place later this month to present the plan, which must be officially approved by Sussex town council as a final measure before moving forward.