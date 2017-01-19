Sussex to unveil blueprint for its future days after one year anniversary of mine closure announcement

The town of Sussex is about to unveil the draft of a strategic plan that will spell out how it hopes the region will develop in future years. It will come on the heels of Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the announcement by Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan that it planned to close its Picadilly potash mine in nearby Penobsquis.

The move would cost the region 430 well-paying jobs. Shock was a word often used to describe the reaction at the time.

“The first thought is, wow, maybe the sky is falling, but it didn’t,” said Sussex Chief Administrative Officer Scott Hatcher.

It did spur the community into action. A wide-ranging plan was whittled down from dozens of ideas to five key areas of focus. Hatcher says that includes looking at the community and region as a whole.

“We provide very unique and diverse experiences to people coming and visiting our areas,” Hatcher explained. “So we’re trying to develop a plan that would focus on how we can provide those unique experiences to people actually visiting here.”

News of the plan is being well received.

“I would like to see them move forward, create new jobs and opportunities for people around here instead of having to leave and go out west to make a living,” said long time Sussex resident Dave Wilson.

While the community was hit hard by the mine closure, the community did come together to do the best it could. The Poley Mountain ski resort is a strong member of the community and found employment for three former mine workers.

“I think the big part (is) they were all part of our community and being able to stay here and work, they’re still a big part of our community,” said Poley Mountain General Manager Bill Anderson.

The draft version of the strategic plan is expected to be made public February 1.